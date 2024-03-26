A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Paul Akintelure is dead.He died in the early hours of Tuesday in Lagos after battling with chest pain for four days

His death came few days after he raised the alarm over direct and indirect attempts on his life.

One of aides, Segun Oladiji confirmed his death to TVC news.

He said the deceased has been battling chest problem since Saturday.

Mr. Akintelure served as the running mate to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during the 2012 election under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He was a medical doctor and hailed from Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state.