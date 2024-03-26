Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has called for additional troops to address the rising cases of activities of armed bandits and kidnappers in the state.

Some Communities and highways in Zamfara state has recently come under bandits attack and kidnap of persons including travellers as others sustained gunshot wounds.

The call for more troops is coming twenty four hours after bandits attack Tsafe LGA, Killed a personnel of the Zamfara state community protection Guards among other’s and set ablaze their vehicle and that of the military.

The Governor made the appeal when he visited the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the essence of the visit is to discuss security issues which is one of the main agenda of the Lawal’s administration in Zamfara.

Governor Lawal expressed concerns over the resurgence of attacks in some parts of the state which has led to the death of many including security operatives who died while keeping peace in trouble areas.

He further appealed to the Chief of Defence Staff to deploy more troops and the needed weapons to fight the war against the enemies of peace.

“I am here to discuss the issue of insecurity that has been affecting Zamfara State. I was here a few months ago for the same reason” The governor Said.

“Recently, there has been recurring issues with bandit attacks in some areas of the state and we want our troops through the help of God to defeat them once and for all” Dr. Dauda added.

“This visit is coming hours after an attack occurred in Tsafe LGA, resulting in fatalities, including a member of our Community Protection Guards (CPG). Military operational vehicles, including those of the Community Protection Guards, were set on fire by bandits”.

“We are currently experiencing shortage of troops in Zamfara as some officers have been redeployed to the Northeast lately”.

“Farmers were unable to go to their farms, and the continuous assaults have claimed numerous lives thereby creating poverty and hunger among our people whom are naturally hard working”.

“I would like to use this opportunity to urge you to mobilize and deploy additional troops to Zamfara as Such action is crucial in combating the threat of Insecurity and restoring lasting peace in the state” Gov. Lawal pleaded.

“The deployment of security forces will undoubtedly uplift the people’s spirits and discourage criminals from engaging in their nefarious deeds.”

Responding, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, appreciates Governor Lawal’s efforts in fighting banditry in the state.

He assures of putting heads together to tackle the menance of banditry and kidnapping just as it was done in the North East.

“I want to express my appreciation for your efforts in combatting insecurity. We plan to adjust and reposition resources using the same approach as Maiduguri” Gen. CG Musa.

“We are convening a conference with all theatre commanders and stakeholders to address the issue of attacks, which deeply saddens us.”

The Nigeria’s Defence chief insist that protecting the Country’s territorial Integrity is assured.