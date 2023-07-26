Governor Dauda Lawal, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing citizens with clean and portable water supply.

The Governor insist he will not fold his arms and watch his People suffering from water shortage.

He stated this when he received report from the Zamfara State Water Restoration Advisory Committee, Constituted by the Lawal’s administration to tackle water shortage across the state.

This was Confirmed in a press statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

The Governor commend the team for their selfless service to the State and for contributing their quota in advancing the government’s vision to address the lingering water scarcity across the state.

“It is a happy moment for us to receive this interim report, considering that our State is faced with serious water scarcity. This is instrumental in our resolve to mitigate the suffering of the people, and of course, provide them with potable water” the Governor Said.

“I made promises during my campaign among which is addressing the puzzle of the water crisis. I want to assure the good people of Zamfara that my administration will do anything humanly possible to address this issue. He added.

“I believe with this committee, we would get there, in Sha Allah. We will go through the report and carefully study it. We will consider the recommendations therein and do the needful to address the lingering issue.

“Furthermore, I am glad that the committee will extend its work to other local government areas, which will provide all citizens of Zamfara with portable water. I want to thank the distinguished members of the committee for this wonderful job, your commitment is commendable.” Dr. Dauda Maintained.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Engr. Bawa Sani Dauran explained in detail how the Water Restoration Advisory Committee carried out the mandate.

Zamfara State Water Restoration Advisory Committee was constituted by Governor Dauda Lawal a few days after his assumption into office following scarcity of water especially in Gusau, the state Capital.