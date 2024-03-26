A Rivers State High Court has delivered judgment in support of derecognising Mr. Celestine Omehia as a former Governor of the State.

Mr Celestine Omehia who was governor for a few months between May 2007 and October 2007 before his removal by the Supreme Court was originally recognised as a former Governor of Rivers State under the Nyesom Wike administration before being de-recognised again.

The latest Court ruling may not be the last heard about the matter with more set to unfold especially with the ongoing Political crisis in Rivers State.