Some farmers in Ondo town are protesting over the decision of the state government to take over their farms in Ondo West local government area of the state.

The farmers who were armed with placards with various inscriptions, condemned the government’s action.

They claimed that the government took the action last year urging governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to look into the matter.

According to them, government has rendered them useless by taking over their land.

The protest paralyzed social and economic activities in the area.