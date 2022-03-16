President Buhari Recognises Governor Buni as head of APC CECPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has written an official letter recognising Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Mai Mala Buni, even as he ordered a status quo ante in the party’s leadership change.

In a letter President Muhammadu Buhari personally signed Wed, He also ordered all members of the Progressive Governors Forum and their followers to desist from any behaviour or utterances that will lead to disunity in the ranks of the party.

The President copied the letter to the APC acting Chairman Governor Sani-Bello,the Inspector General of Police, Director General of Department Of State Services, Secretary to the Government of Federation, among others.