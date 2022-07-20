Insecurity: Reps want more troops deployed to Taraba community

The House of Representatives have called for the deployment of more troops to dislodge terrorists from Ussa local government area of Taraba state.

Advertisement

This came on the same day that lawmakers urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to guarantee prompt electronic fund transfer services throughout the nation.

Parts of Taraba state are experiencing increased tension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Locals in Ussa local government and its environs are reportedly suffering sleepless nights, weeks after six soldiers from the 93 battalion were slain by suspected terrorists.

Representative of Ussa LG, Rimamnde Shawulu says more than 30 have been killed between the fifth and twelfth of July while those lucky to be alive are now homeless.

Advertisement

The recent flood in parts of Yobe left behind tales of horror for many of the inhabitants.

In another legislative effort, the House urged Nigeria’s apex bank, the CBN to find lasting solutions to delays arising from instant electronic funds transfer services across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also at Wednesday’s plenary, a bill to establish the National Inspector General for Tax Crimes Commission passed second reading.

Its sponsor says the proposed law is aimed at addressing revenue leakages emanating from non payment and under payment of taxes