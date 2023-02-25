Nigerian elections are taking place today, and 546 Corp members from Kogi state have been assigned to the Lokoja local government as polling officers and assistant polling officers.

Security personnel are reportedly visible in key locations, according to our correspondent Theophilus Elamah, who is in the state to monitor the poll.

As part of precautionary steps to ward off any security danger, road blocks have already been mounted on important roadways in Lokoja.

Elsewhere, the Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the direction of election material from one of its rack stations located in Arkulla in Sokoto state.

The Muhammad Bida model primary school which serves as the rack station is currently being fulfilled with INEC officials, security personnel and election observers alongside ad-hoc staff.

The materials will be distributed across the various polling units within the Wamakko local government.