Voting is currently ongoing in 32 polling units across 5 wards in Lavun Local government councils.

The by-election is taking place following the cancellation of results from 32 polling units due to voting irregularities in the last election.

Voting and accreditation commenced in Gaba ward at 8:30am.

Candidates are contesting for the seat of the member representing Lavun at the state house of Assembly .

Total Number Of Registered voters: 19,121

Total Number Of Pvcs Collected: 18,877

In Minna metropolis where elections are not holding, vehicular movement is normal and commuters are going about their regular activities.