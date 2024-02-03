Voting is currently ongoing in 32 polling units across 5 wards in Lavun Local government councils.
The by-election is taking place following the cancellation of results from 32 polling units due to voting irregularities in the last election.
Voting and accreditation commenced in Gaba ward at 8:30am.
Candidates are contesting for the seat of the member representing Lavun at the state house of Assembly .
Total Number Of Registered voters: 19,121
Total Number Of Pvcs Collected: 18,877
In Minna metropolis where elections are not holding, vehicular movement is normal and commuters are going about their regular activities.