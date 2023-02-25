The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has commenced the distribution of election materials for today’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Sokoto State.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commission REC in the state, Dr Nura Ali, who led the distribution at the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Sokoto branch, said the materials would be handed over to the Electoral Officers of the 23 local government areas in the state.

“The gesture followed the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for all RECs to commence the distribution of election materials for proper engagement.

“These materials include ballot papers and result sheets for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

“So, today we are here with all the Electoral Officers EOs, political party representatives, security operatives, media and other stakeholders to witness the distribution of the materials,” he said.

He added that the EOs in the state have been directed to ensure the distribution of all materials on Friday to ensure the 8 am time slated to commence the election remains uniform across the 3,983 polling units in the state.