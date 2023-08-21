As part of his urban renewal project, The Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal has flagged off road construction in Gusau, the state Capital.

The first phase of the project will cover 3.5 kilometers, including modernization of junctions and drainages

Effective and efficient road transport can lead to higher incomes and greater economic well-being.

Road construction is critical to the economic and development of any society

It reduces cost of transportation for goods and people, improves access to markets, fosters economic integration and offers a number of other ‘wider’ economic benefits among others

This is why the administration of Dauda Lawal in Zamfara has awarded a contract for the Construction of township roads and drainages as part of his urban renewal project

Governor Lawal is concerned that Zamfara has been left behind in terms of physical development, and is optimistic that the project will boost commercial activities in the state

The Construction firm assures of quality road construction and will deliver the project within the deadline

Some traders along the road commend Governor Dauda Lawal for the project

Governor Dauda Lawal says he will ensure timely delivery of all his campaign promises especially areas that have direct bearing on the mases

The phase one of urban renewal project will cover Bello Barau Roundabout – Old Market Road, to Central Police Station, Government House Road to Kwanar Yan Keke, Emir’s Palace to Tankin Ruwa Road.