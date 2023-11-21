Governor Dauda Lawal has assured that his administration will restore the glory of education in Zamfara State.

Giving assurance at the official launch of the commencement of construction and renovation of schools, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his commitment to the revitalisation of education.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the State Government is prioritising education in fulfilment of the campaign promises made.

According to him, the commencement of the projects aligns with the State of Emergency declared in the education sector.

He said: “During the presentation of award letters for school construction and renovation in Zamfara State, Governor Lawal expressed his commitment to completely revamping the education sector.

“The flag-off exercise is for the construction and renovation of classrooms, WASH facilities, school fencing, and the provision of furniture for students and teachers in our schools, all in the spirit of the state of emergency the government declared.

“The projects are going to be executed by reputable indigenous contractors. The projects include the complete rehabilitation of the dilapidated schools across the 14 Local Government Areas. This is in addition to new ones, including Tsangaya schools across the three zones of Anka, Kaura Namoda, and Gusau.

“For the execution of these projects, the sum of Four Billion Three Hundred and Forty-Six Million Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Two Hundred and Nine Naira Nineteen Kobo only (4,346,450,209.19) has been earmarked by the government. The project contractors have been carefully selected based on their integrity and experience handling similar projects.”

“The project involves constructing and renovating 245 schools across the 14 local government areas in the state. Additionally, 9,542 two-seater desks will be provided for pupils and students in schools across the 14 local government areas.”