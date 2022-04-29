Court Remands Rivers PDP Governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo

A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, has been remanded in Police Custody by a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

Mr Dagogo was brought into the magistrate court after he was picked up by police operatives at the venue of the PDP governorship screening in Port Harcourt on Thursday evening.

When the matter was mentioned, his legal team opposed an application for the charges to be read.

The lead counsel to Dagogo argued that one of the two-count charges borders on cultism which the magistrate court lacks the power to hear.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Amadi Nna, after citing the two-count charge of conspiracy to felony and cultism, mentioned a new rule of the court which does not empower the magistrate court to hear cases on cultism.

The chief magistrate thereafter ordered that the defendant be sent back to police custody and subsequently adjourned the matter till May 9 for arraignment and bail consideration.

Mr Farah Dagogo was earlier declared wanted by the State Government for Cultism and Other offences.

His arrest and subsequent detention according to observers may not be unconnected with his ambition to lead the State as Governor on the platform of the PDP a move many insinuate is not acceptable to the governor Nyesom Wike who is in his second term and also a Presidential Aspirant.