PDP Disqualifies two Presidential Aspirants, identities unknown

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says it has disqualified two of the 17 presidential aspirants it screened for the party’s primary election.

Chairman of the Screening Committee, Senator David Mark, disclosed this to journalists shortly after the conclusion of the exercise at Legacy House, Abuja, at 7pm.

He did not however disclose the identities of the disqualified aspirants or the reasons for their disqualification.

Mark simply noted that the aspirants did not meet the requirements.

He also affirmed that the report of Friday’s screening will be transmitted to the PDP National Working Committee for consideration tonight.

The Peoples Democratic Party was the nation’s ruling party from the return of Democratic governance in 1999 until losing power in 2015 following a series of missteps.

This is the second election cycle during which the party is trying to reclaim power with several of its heavyweights who have hitherto defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress including former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi and former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose among Others.