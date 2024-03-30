The administration of U.S President Joe Biden has approved the shipment of billions of dollars’ worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel in recent days amid the regime’s genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza.

More than 1800 bombs are included in the fresh arms packages, according to Pentagon and State Department sources.

The report claims that these are 2000-pound weapons that are hardly ever deployed in densely populated regions and have the power to completely destroy city blocks. But Israel has made heavy use of them in Gaza.

Some Democrats, including allies of President Biden, say the US government has a responsibility to withhold weapons in the absence of an Israeli commitment to limit civilian casualties during a planned operation in Rafah, and ease restrictions on humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, which is on the brink of famine.

Last Monday, the State Department approved the transfer of 25 F-35 fighter planes and engines to Israel.

Earlier reports stated the US has surreptitiously sold more than 100 weapons to Israel since the assault on Gaza began on October 7.

The arms deliveries contradict the US request for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel launched hostilities in Gaza on October 7, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in reaction for the regime’s increased atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The regime has also cut off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Israel has killed more than 32,500 Palestinians and injured nearly 75,000 others in Gaza since the October day.