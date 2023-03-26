The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has been suspended by the PDP Igyorov ward executive for anti-party activities during the governorship and State Assembly elections.

The suspension was announced by the Igyorov council ward chairman Kashi Phillip, at a briefing.

Advertisement

The suspension of Dr. Ayu was effected by the Ward Executive of the party in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

Addressing the media Sunday, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the Ward Chairman, the Ward Secretary Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum explained that Dr. Ayu was suspended by the Executive for alleged anti party activities.

Reading from a text signed by 12 out of the 17 member Ward Executive, the Secretary stated that the decision to suspend the National Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

Advertisement

Flanked by the Chairman and other members, the Secretary said, “we observed with utmost dismay that, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that, he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.

Advertisement

“It was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”

Advertisement

Enugu Residents react to Ekweremadu’s Conviction, call for Dialogue

Following the conviction of former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom, a dialogue has ensued regarding the sentence he will be handed in May 2023.

His wife, Beatrice, and middleman Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor involved in the case, were also found guilty when the verdict was delivered on Thursday

Advertisement

Enugu, South East Nigeria was the capital of the Eastern Region and the home state of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the Senate.

Senator Ekweremadu is the longest serving federal legislator in the state, a three times deputy president of the Senate and a legislator in whose achievements dots beyond his state and South East region of Nigeria.

The news of his arrest in October 2022 with his wife for alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom came as a rude shock to people of the state

Advertisement

Although the Ekweremadus were first arraigned at the Uxbridge magistrates court, the case was later moved to the central criminal court in London where the trial spanned six weeks.

The jury held that the Senator, wife and the middleman conspired to bring the 21-year-old at the centre of the matter to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Residents of the state received the news with mixed feelings, considering the circumstances that surrounded the incident.

Advertisement

Some feel his case should be treated on compassionate ground since it is an attempt to save his daughter’s life

Kingsley Okechukwu, a legal practitioner put up an argument to support the move. He also sought for review of the country’s citizens protection rights law.

The presiding judge has fixed May 5 to issue sentencing on the convicts.

Advertisement

Modern Slavery Act 2015 Chapter 30 of the MSA 2015 criminalises a range of offences.

it is important to note that the verdict is the first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 of the UK

There is a likelihood that the Ekweremadus may not get the minimum 12 months option attached to summary convictions.

Advertisement

This implies that if the Ekweremadus are found guilty of “intent to commit human trafficking” — seeing as the kidney transplant did not eventually happen — they will be handed a sentence not exceeding 10 years.

Advertisement

Church urges Buhari to sanitize security before handing over

The Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, Also Known As Ecclesiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYA), has expressed concern over the present security and economic travails confronting Nigerians.

It has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by resolving the fuel and naira scarcity facing common man before handing over to the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023

Advertisement

The church of Brethren in Nigeria was among of the churches greatly affected by the activities of Boko Haram during their reign of terror in Adamawa State.

The church lost over 1,390 local church auditoriums to the insurgents according to the statistics released by the church.

Despite all odds it passed through, it is marking one hundred years of its existence in Nigeria.

Advertisement

At this event, President of the church, Reverend Joel Stephen Billi insists the security situation in the country still needs to be urgently addressed.

This administration has just over two months to go before its expiration

But the Church President believes that within this time the Buhari Administration must address the scarcity of fuel and cash, for posterity’s sake.

Advertisement

The state governor and other speakers at the event believe there is a better future for the country.

The forum was used to commend the effort of the church in bringing stability to the country.

People from all walks of life prayed for the peace of the country.

Advertisement

The church which started in Garkida in 1923 currently has headquarters in Kwarhi, Adamawa State, with most its local congregations in the state and other Boko Haram troubled areas in the North East.