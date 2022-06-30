Ondo govt reaffirms commitment to gender equality

The Ondo State Government has stated that it will continue to encourage gender mainstreaming by including more women in governance.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made the promise through his Special Adviser on Gender, Olamide Falana, at a three-day workshop on Gender Mainstreaming And Gender Policy Development in Akure, the state capital.

Gender equality is not only a basic human right, but also a prerequisite for a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.

Often time, the right is violated through gender-based discrimination.

That is why office of the Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Gender, flagged-off a three-day workshop on Gender Mainstreaming And Development of Gender Policy in Akure, the state capital.

Addressing participants at the training, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender, Olamide Falana said it is designed to enhance gender responsive planning, budgeting and implementation process.

She explained that the workshop is in line with one of the key indicators of growth, which is education advancement and human capital development.

The State Head of Service, John Adeyemo urged participants to see themselves as ambassadors of their local government areas, as far as gender balance is concerned.

The workshop is meant to train 30 desk officers, 18 participants from each local government areas of the State and 12 from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

Mrs Falanar and other speakers stressed the need to tackle gender inequality.

The Special Adviser to Ondo Governor emphasized that one of its stated goals is to develop the State Gender Policy in accordance with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social National Gender Policy Development.

According to Mrs. Cynthia, a UNICEF representative, gender is about making sure that women are not marginalised. Noting that UNICEF is dedicated to promoting gender equality in all areas, defending the rights of women and children, shielding them from violence, ensuring that all children have access to education, regardless of their background, and offering the technical assistance required for women to have the same opportunities as men to hold leadership positions.