NDLEA arrests killer responsible for death of two officers in Adamawa, others

The Adamawa State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested a dug baron who masterminded a mob attack on two operatives of the agency in Hong area of the state on October 6th, 2020.

The state commander of NDLEA, Femi Agboalu, who made disclosure said the command equally arrested 296 drug offenders between June 2021 and May this year.

The NDLEA in Adamawa State took its campaign against drug abuse to churches and mosques to mark this year’s United Nation International drugs day.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, said a lot had been done to contain the activities of the Shila boys in the state.

He called for collaborative efforts in tackling the menace of drug abuse.

Between June 2021 and May 2022, the NDLEA has pursued a drug reduction strategy which has resulted in the arrest of over 296 drug offenders comprising 286 male and 11 female suspects

Mr Agboalu said the state government and the agency have set up drug control committee to monitor the activities of drug peddlers.

The NDLEA has also made various seizures of hard drugs including: 2,702.167 Kg of cannabis sativa, 146.806Kg of tramadol, and 0.227Kg of methamphetamine commonly called Mkpuru Mmiri seized from a traveller entering the state.