Men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Adamawa State have arrested 30 drug users and vendors in possession of hard drugs.

They were rounded up during raids on various black spots where drugs are sold across Adamawa state.

The increasing instances of drug abuse among youths snd the spike in the crime rate, have been of concern to relevant security agents in Adamawa.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency are working round the clock to checkmate the activities of drug vendors and users.

NDLEA have began clamping down on joints where drugs are sold in the 21 local governments of Adamawa State.

The state Commandant of the agency said the raid followed a directive from Brigadier General Buba Marwa before the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that there should be a clampdown on all black spots in Nigeria.

Houses where illicit drugs are sold were sealed during the raid.

Some arrested persons spoke of their involvement.

Residents hope continous raids like this will help in drastically reducing the crime rate and level of drug consumption among youths in the state.