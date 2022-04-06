NDLEA arrests Drug Queen, border trafficker, others in Taraba, Adamawa states

The National Drug law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has announced the arrest of a notorious powerful ‘Drug Queen’ in Taraba state.

The agency revealed in a statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, that it has been on the hunt for the criminal known as Lami Mai Rigima since 2021.

The statement read in part; “A notorious queen of a drug cartel supplying psychoactive substances to traffickers in Taraba state, Lami Mai Rigima has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA months after being on their wanted list.”

“The 40-year-old queen of the drug world came under the anti-narcotic agency’s searchlight when a number of traffickers arrested in the state in 2021 and early this year fingered her as their supplier.”

“The manhunt for Lami paid off on Monday 4th April when operatives tracked her to her hideout in Iware village in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba.”

“The search for Lami began in October 2021 following the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a drug dealer, Abdullahi Madaki, 50.”

“After serving his brief jail sentence, Madaki returned to the illicit trade with Lami still as his supplier. He was however rearrested on 13th February 2022 while another trafficker, Jamilu Hassan, 20, who is also a member of Lami’s supply chain, was nabbed on 24th Feb.”

Meanwhile, the agency also arrested a cross border trafficker, Emeka Okiru, 40 with 37,000 tablets of Tramadol. He was arrested at Garden City, Mubi, Mubi North LGA on Tuesday while preparing to supply his customers who came from Republic of Cameroon. The drugs were concealed in cartons of paintbrush.

The agency recovered different quantities of Cocaine, amphetamine and Cannabis from four suspects in Oyo state who were arrested in Imo-Adio, Ido LGA, Oje area of Ibadan North LGA; Iwo Road, Ibadan North East LGA and Sabo, Mokola, Ibadan North West LGA.

At least 172 kg of Cannabis were recovered from two suspects; Zaidu Mohammed Kamba and Hussaini Dauda in Kamba area of Kebbi state on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the officers and men of the agency’s Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, and Oyo state commands for their efforts and encouraged them and their compatriots in other commands across the country to maintain the tempo of offensive action against the drug cartels in every part of the country.