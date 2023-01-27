Women have been challenged to take advantage of the media to level out the gap of women’s visibility in politics.

A women group is taking up the responsibility of training young women on the rudiments of taking up leadership positions to enhance more women participation in Politics.

Nigeria is one of the countries with the lowest rate of female representation in politics.

A report by the gender strategy advancement international put the national average of women’s participation in governance in Nigeria at 6.7% despite women accounting for 49.4% of the total population with the mean age of women involved in political processes set at 55 years.

Of the 4,259 contestants for the presidential and National Assembly seat in the 2023 elections, only 381 are women with 5 states of the 36 states having female candidates contesting for a seat at the National Assembly.

This is why this female group is training young women on the need to take leadership positions.

Ene Oshaba is a development journalist, she not happy that young ladies do not use the Internet to their advantage.

She challenges them to intentionally use the media to drive their leadership ambitions.

Gender discrimination, lack of economic resources and lack of support for females, are some of the causes for the gender gap in female participation in leadership.

Tinubu-Shettima support group assures of victory in Adamawa/Taraba states.

An APC best political support organization: 1 TO TELL 50, has inaugurated its state executive members in Adamawa and Taraba states with strong determination of winning all the elective posts in the next month general election.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Yola, Senator representing Taraba Central, Yusuf A. Yusuf charged the group to work hard for the success of the the party.

While admonishing members to justify the confidence reposed in them, Founder of the 1 to tell 50, support group, Hadiza Sabo Abdullahi explained the idea behind establishing the organization and its purpose for supporting APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to her, the qualities that make the candidate best for the job are: vision, inspiration, strategic and critical thinking.

COURT GRANTS ORDER ON HOLIDAYS FOR STUDENTS TO VOTE

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an order seeking to compel the Federal Government to declare a short vacation across all tertiary institutions in the country to enable students who are eligible to vote to travel to their various wards to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

The suit was brought before the court by a final-year student of the University of Benin, Moses Omoyele.

The plaintiff, through his lawyer, Jideobi Johnmary, told the court that he instituted the action as a concerned student and human rights activist, to enforce his fundamental right and that of over 4 million Nigerian students he said are at risk of being disenfranchised.

Cited as Respondents in the Originating Summons he anchored are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Minister of Education.

Equally joined as Respondents in the matter are; the National Universities Commission, NUC, the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, as well as the National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE.

In a 28-paragraphed affidavit that was attached in support of the suit, the plaintiff told the court that there are over 2.1 million students currently studying in Nigerian Universities, while over 2.4 million are students in Polytechnics, Monotechnics and Colleges of Education across the country

No date has been fixed for hearing.

PDP SABOTEURS BEHIND FUEL , NEW NAIRA NOTES SCARCITY – TINUBU

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to blackmail the Federal Government for illicit political advantage.

Speaking in Markurdi, the Benue State capital, on Thursday, to a crowd of party supporters that graced the APC presidential campaign rally, Mr Tinubu said that while in power, the PDP administration gave fuel retail licences to their supporters and sympathisers who are now hoarding fuel to create long queues across the country and making Nigerians suffer

The former Lagos State governor added that the party of his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, is a “Poverty Development Party.”

This newspaper had reported on Wednesday what Mr Tinubu said during his campaign tour to Ogun State that the persistent fuel scarcity and inadequate new naira notes in the country were plans by saboteurs to frustrate him from being elected President in the 25 February election.

He did not, however, mention the names of the saboteurs.

Also, the APC presidential campaign council in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga on Thursday reiterated the position of Mr Tinubu on the fuel situation, saying the saboteurs were fifth columnists working in cahoots with the PDP.

A statement signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz on behalf of the Tinubu Media Office on Thursday quoted the former Lagos helmsman as saying: “They met good oil prices for 16 good years, they didn’t remember gas pipelines, they are what I called saboteurs yesterday. They gave PMS licenses to their supporters and sympathisers. They are the ones who started creating fake queues. PDP, enough is enough.”

Taking a further jab at Atiku, the APC presidential candidate noted that the PDP candidate didn’t know that he broke the civil service rule in Nigeria when he said he was doing transport business when he was in Customs Service.

