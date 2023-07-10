Gender advocates are asking President Bola Tinubu to observe the 50-50 gender balance in appointing his cabinet members.



Chief Executive Officer of Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, Motunrayo Alaka said doing this would put Nigeria on the global map as a gender-sensitive nation.

This is the maiden edition of the ReportHer Awards, an award created to acknowledge gender-balanced reportage and celebrate media organisations and journalists who give prime time/space to women as their male counterparts.

Organised by Women Radio 91.7 fm in partnership with the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and sponsored by UN Women and Canadian Government, looks at the social responsibility and impact of gender stories that have been reported.

The award is aimed at recognising the collective and deliberate efforts of the media at changing female narratives, altering stereotypes, and closing gender imbalances.

Also speaking at the event, Director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission, is confident the NBC will be dedicated to protecting the dignity of women as provided in the broadcasting code.

The REPORTHER award honours winners in five categories: television, radio, print, digital, and journalist.