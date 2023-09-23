The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and the Norwegian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have partnered to educate women journalists on safety, combatting sexual harassment, and professional reporting on gender problems.

About 30 women attended the two-day program with the theme ‘Gender Equity and Safety/Gender Sensitive Reporting for Women Journalists’ to learn about current concerns facing women journalists in their workplaces.

Held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Press Center in Ikeja, Lagos, the training was organised in the wake of recent attacks on Journalists around the world, to serve as a form of sensitisation to Women in the pen profession.

The training included topics such as harassment, safety, and gender equity, as well as class exercises geared at educating women journalists about best practices around the world.

The Chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of NAWOJ, Dr. Adeola Ekine said organising a training on gender equity and safety of female journalists is aimed at raising awareness about gender disparity in journalism and empowering female journalists to access equal opportunities and resources in their fields.

Dr Ekine said female journalists often face unique safety challenges, including harassment and threats.

The training was aimed at educating female Journalists on how to recognise and address harassment and create a safer and more supportive work environment. It also boosts the confidence of female journalists, encouraging them to tackle stories they might have avoided due to safety concerns or gender bias.

Dr. Ekine added that training on gender equity and safety for female journalists will also contribute to a more inclusive, safer, and professionally enriched journalism landscape.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary of the Lagos chapter of NAWOJ, Lilian Ario said the main reason NAWOJ Collaborated with Norwegian for the training is to give members the knowledge they needed to do their jobs.