The need for the government to take active step in ensuring gender equity amongst citizens is one sure way stakeholders believe would go a long way in preventing violence against women and ensure economic prosperity.

This and many more were views of stakeholders in Maiduguri the Borno state capital at a meeting organized with the aim of promoting gender inclusion.

Executive Director, Centre for Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability Initiative Sadiq Muazu tasks government at all levels to ensure opportunities are being created to women to enable them contribute their quarter towards the development of the country.