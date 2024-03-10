A yet-to-be-identified number of persons may have been trapped as a five-storey building under construction collapsed at Basden Street, Fegge, in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the building, meant to serve commercial purposes on completion, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday while some of the construction workers were on site working.

An excavator was quickly moved to the site to commence the evacuation of rubbles and possible rescue operations of any trapped victims.

The reason for the collapse has not been ascertained, as a source near the area said one person has been rescued as rescue operations continue at the site.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the operatives are currently there, though the details are sketchy, promising to furnish the media as soon as he gets full details.

TVC News reports that the incident happened barely two weeks after another building collapsed, killing five persons in Ochanja Market, Onitsha.