The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Sa’ad III has declared Monday, 1st of Ramadan 1445 A.H, marking the beginning of the month-long compulsory fast.

The Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 was also sighted in Saudi Arabia.

Taraweeh Prayer has been held in the Two Holy Mosques of Kaaba and Medina after the Isha Prayers on Sunday.

The crescent moon was sighted on the evening of Sunday, March 10, marking the end of the Islamic month of Sha’ban and the beginning of Ramadan.