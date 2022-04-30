Eid-el-fitr: Sultan declares Monday as Sallah day in Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared Monday, May 2, 2022 as the first day of Shawwal 1443AH in Nigeria.

The Sultan made the declaration in a statement on Saturday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

He said the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting committees across the country.

He said therefore, Sunday May 1, 2022 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH.

The Sultan said he has accepted the report and accordingly declared Monday, May 2, 2022 as the first day of Shawwal 1443AH, Day of Eid-el-Fitr.

He felicitated Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah guidance and blessings.

He urged Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace progress and development of the country and wished all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr.