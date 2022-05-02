Eid Fitr: Sultan urge leaders to be more compassionate on the populace

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs,Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged leaders to be fearful of God and compassionate to the populace while they govern the country.

The Sultan made the call at his palace shortly after the two units eid+Fitr prayer at the Sokoto central eid prayer ground led by the Sokoto state Chief Imam, Malawi Akwara.

He encouraged leaders and other well-to-do members of society to continue assisting the masses throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The Sultan is also concerned about the country’s increased security threats and has urged security authorities to step up their efforts to combat the threat.

He frowned at those perpetrating the act of terrorism hiding behind religion calling on the good people of faith to always resist and denounce them at all times.

He said there is the need to resuscitate the nation’s economy to create jobs and other employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.

According to the Sultan, doing so will employ a huge number of unemployed people while also ensuring peace and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

As the country approaches a general election, he also urged lawmakers to be patriotic and play politics without hatred.

Sultan Abubakar said campaign should be issue based and done without disparaging opponent, but should be done with honour and respect for one another.