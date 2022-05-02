Fifa fines Nigeria N64m over invasion of MKO Abiola stadium by fans

The Nigeria Football Federation has been fined by football’s governing body, Fifa, for a pitch invasion following the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with Ghana in a 2022 World Cup playoff on March 29.

Enraged Super Eagles fans had flooded the ground at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, after the final whistle, forcing police to use teargas to remove them.

There were clashes between supporters and the security force, and advertising boards were defaced.

The players from Ghana and Nigeria were pelted with debris and forced to fight their way into the locker rooms.

Fifa says it has reviewed the official match report, and a statement issued by the organization on Monday confirmed that the Nigeria Football Federation has been fined CHF 150,000.00 (roughly N64m) for their supporters’ disruptive behavior.

The association, based in Zurich, also mandated that the Super Eagles play one competitive encounter behind closed doors.

“Order and security at matches (failure to follow current safety standards and guarantee that law and order is maintained in the stadium, invasion of the playing field, and hurling of objects),” Fifa stated in a statement.

Next month, the Super Eagles host Sierra Leone in the first match of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.