The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has confirmed the sighting of the new crescent signalling the beginning of Ramadan 2023 fast.

In a broadcast on Wednesday night, Abubakar said Muslims in the country should commence fasting on Thursday, March 23.

The Sultan of Sokoto said the announcement follows reports of moonsighting received from Islamic scholars and organisations from across the country.

He said the reports were duly “authenticated and verified” by the states and national moonsighting committees.

“Consequently, tomorrow Thursday the 23rd day of March 2023 becomes the first day of Ramadan 1444 after Hijra,” Sultan said.

“We, therefore, call on all Muslims to commence fasting accordingly. As we just concluded the 2023 general elections and leaders emerge at the national and state levels by Allah’s will, we, therefore, call on all Muslims to use this holy month to pray in guiding the affairs of our great country.

“We appeal to the well-meaning individuals amongst us to assist the vulnerable and the poor people with food during this holy month of Ramadan to ease the hardship people are going through. May Allah reward us for our ibadah with Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen.”