Sultan directs Muslims to look out for new moon

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has directed Muslims ummah in the country to look out for the crescent month of Shawwal 1443 After Hijira on Saturday 30th of April 2022.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, and Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu,.

Professor Junaid says if the moon is sighted the information should be forwarded to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.

He also provided the following mobile lines numbers to be used to report the Sighting of the new moon.

08037157100

07067416900

08066303077

08036149757

08035965322

08035945903