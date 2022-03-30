Saudi Court calls on Muslims to sight Ramadan crescent Moon on Friday

The Saudi Supreme Court has urged all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to observe the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening, according to the state news on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court ordered that anyone who sees a crescent moon with their own eyes or through binoculars report to the nearest court and register their testimony, or contact the nearest relevant department to be directed to the nearest court.

Muslims use a lunar calendar with 12 months in a year that lasts 354 or 355 days. The sighting of a crescent moon marks the beginning of Ramadan, the Islamic calendar’s ninth month.

From dawn to sunset, more than 1.5 billion Muslims throughout the world will observe the month, during which believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and having marital relations. They also endeavor to stay away from harmful ideas and actions.

Ramadan is considered holy by Muslims because the Quran is said to have been revealed to their Prophet Mohammed during that month. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is also one of Islam’s five pillars.

The Ramadan holy month is followed by the Eid al-Fitr holiday.