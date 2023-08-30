Workers and civil society groups have called for implementation of the ILO Convention C190, for effective fight against gender-based violence and workplace harassment in Nigeria.

They made the call at a national programme in Lagos, organised for working women in Nigeria.

The International Labour Organisation, ILO Convention C190, which seeks elimination of gender-based violence and harassment in the world of work, was adopted by member countries at the 2019 Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Though, Nigeria has adopted and ratified the convention, workers at this event said there is the need for its prompt implementation.

Speaking on the theme of the discussion, “Empowering working women for a safe and inclusive world of work, the Country Programme Director of Solidarity Centre West Africa, Sony Ogbuehi said the C190 Convention is a transformative instrument.

According to research, women make-up 45 percent of the global workforce and unequal representation in policy decision making, will not amplify their voices.

