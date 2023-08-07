Ekiti State Government, in collaboration with the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment Project, AGILE, has organised a day training for Male teachers in the state Public Secondary Schools.

This is part of the efforts to further stem the menace of Gender Based Violence in the state.

The wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Olayemi Abiodun-Oyebanji, who declared the training open, said the government was leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the menace was completely stamped out in the state..

Dr Olayemi-Oyebanji, who decried the daily reportage of rape and other types of violence in the media, said all hands must be on deck to fight the societal ill.

She encouraged participants at the training to be attentive and utilize the knowledge gained to prevent potential GBV incidences from re-occuring.

Resource persons at the program took participants through various forms of molestation and sexual abuse.

Mrs Layo Oyawoye, who is a sex Educationist, charged the male teachers to be more observant and gradually guide their students through puberty stage.

Another Resource person, Prof Babatunde Olofinbiyi, represented by Dr Damilola Akinlua, enlightened the teachers about the medical aspect of sexual Assault.

Earlier, the Special Adviser, Ministry of Education, Dr Bimpe Aderiye, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, said the ministry considered the training necessary as the teachers had the opportunity of influencing the students.

Agile State Coordinator, Mrs Yewande Adesua, also encouraged participants to replicate the knowledge gained at their places of work.

Over 200 teachers took part in the programme. Track up. Dr Folakemi Olomojobi (PS Education ) (2) Dr Olayemi Oyebanji wife of governor Ekiti State (3) Omolayo oyawoye resource person (4) Dr Damilola Akinlua (Resource person)