The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has joined some other African First Ladies to reemphasize the need for collective action towards environmental sustainability and eradication of gender inequality.

The First Lady who was one of the guest speakers at the Launch of the We Are Equal Campaign and Zero Waste Movement Agreement of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), says that her Renewed Hope Initiative programme would drive these ideals using education as a tool.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu stated that an alternative high school for girls would soon be established to give girls who drop out of school the opportunity to acquire secondary school education to enable them proceed to higher institutions of learning.

In the area of environmental sustainability, the First Lady disclosed that through the collaborative efforts of government and the private sector, there have been tangible results in waste reduction and innovative recycling programs.

She also said the goal of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, is to ensure that women in Nigeria are engaged in productive activities that contribute to the socio-economic development of individuals, communities and the Nation at large.

The event of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development took place in Maputo, Mozambique, and was declared open by President, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, while the First Ladies of Zimbabwe, Kenya, Botswana, Malawi, and Rwanda were in attendance and Queen of Estwani was represented.