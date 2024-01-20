Residents in Abuja , have expressed concerns over the future of Nigerian youths as they believe unemployment is the main reason for an increase in social vices among young people .

They want the Federal Government to act fast before it’s too late.

The rate of unemployment in Nigeria is high, even the current workforce is complaining of increment in wages.

A report by the National Bureau of Statistic shows that; Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023, which is an increase of 0.1 percent recorded in the first quarter.

Tvc News spoke to Isiah Peter, an unemployed Nigerian youth , who was at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja , on his bicycle all the way from Ondo state , hoping to meet the President, a Minister, or a senator .

He disclosed that ; his main reason is to discuss with Nigerian leaders so they can proffer solutions to issues affecting Nigerian youths especially unemployment .

We also spoke to another youth who laid emphasis on the need to provide employment as soon as youths graduate from universities.

To address this issue, TVC News attended a press conference held by Ministry of Youths Development , where the Nigerian Indonesian Chamber of Commerce Industry hopes to collaborate with the ministry to provide jobs for Nigerian youths through investments between Nigeria and Indonesia

The Ministry on its part pledges to support the initiative only if more youths are exposed to the opportunities.