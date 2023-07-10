Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been commended for his patriotism and quality service to the development of Nigeria.

He was commended by some Governors and former members of the federal Executive Council during a special public thanksgiving and appreciation reception held at Ikenne, Ogun State.

After serving Nigeria for 8 years as the Vice President under president Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been celebrated at his hometown Ikenne.

He was joined by dignitaries across the country, including serving and former Governors, former members of the executive council, traditional rulers and other indigenes of Ogun State.

On his part the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun described the former Vice President as a worthy son of the state, adding that the state is proud of his achievements.

The former Vice President appreciated the guests who honoured him with their presence and commended the Ikenne Development Association for putting up the programme.