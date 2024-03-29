Messages of Goodwill have continued to pour in for President Tinubu as he turns 72.

The president has chosen to go about the business of governing the country and has asked that no celebrations hold but despite this the messages are coming in.

Members of the president’s cabinet and some of his political Associates acknowledge the president’s effort at ensuring good governance and improving livelihood.

President Tinubu has asked that his birthday should be celebrated lowkey without the usual fanfare. He said because of the present mood of the country and the killing of officers and men of the army, police in Delta State and the spate of insecurity across the country, there should be no form of birthday event.

The president and Commander in Chief of armed Force, the minister of State for defense, Bello Matawalle insists the president’s effort and directive to guarantee the safety of lives and property has paid off.

His ministers appreciated his leadership and they are glad to have the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

A close confident and political ally of the president honorable James Faleke described the president as a special child. He acknowledged president Tinubu’s contribution to the country.

He noted that his transformative leadership has improved the state of the nation.

He said ” Mr President, I would like to wish you a happy birthday with long life and prosperity. May God continue to bestow upon you continued Grace, continued wisdom, courage, health and everything that you require to turn this country around.”