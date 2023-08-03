Political Associates, Family, Friends and well wishers have continued to celebrate former Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle over his nomination as Minister of the Federal Government of Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bello Matawalle was Zamfara’s first Commissioner for Local Government affairs in 1999, a three term Member of the House of Representatives and also the Immediate past Governor of the state.

They described his nomination as a good move, as he will play a vital role in assisting president Tinubu’s Administration’s quest to deliver on all its campaign promises

The former governor was APC’s Presidential Campaign coordinator in the Seven states of the North West region.

The north west is one of the regions that delivered the highest votes for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, which translated to his Victory at the poll.

Among those that visited the Former Governor to congratulate him at his Abuja home is Zamfara’s first democratically elected Governor, Sen. Ahmad Sani (Yeriman Bakura) Sen. Abdul’azeez Yari representing Zamfara North Senatorial Zone, Sen. Sahabi Ya’u representing Zamfara North, Fmr. Sen. Kabiru Marafa

Others are , Fmr. Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, APC Chairman, Zamfara State Tukur Danfulani, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, Fmr. Zamfara Commissioner for Local Government affairs, Abubakar Dambo among others.

They prayed that the former Governor scale through the Senate screening and ask God to guide and grant him knowledge in his political career and future endeavors.