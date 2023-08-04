The Nigerian Medical Association is setting up an independent body to investigate the death of a female medical officer who died as a result of an elevator malfunction at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos.

Chairman of the Association, Benjamin Olowojebutu said the panel will also audit all general hospitals in Lagos to ensure the welfare of medical personnel in the state owned facilities.

An unusual scene of House officers on Broad Street in Marina, Lagos. They trooped out on Wednesday to demand a full investigation of the death of one their own.

Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a medical officer undertaking her horsemanship at the Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island died on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. She passed on as a result of the mechanical failure of an elevator at the hospital.

Everything seems relatively normal at the doctors’ quarters of the general hospital. The now cordoned off faulty elevator still bears no precaution guide.

With the elevator out of use, house officers now have to use the stairway down the 10-storey building.

House officers who are doctors residing in the quarters tell TVC how they are exploited and neglected in a sector where they are expected to save lives.

Her death brings to the fore decade-long complaints and poor review of hazard allowances of medical personnel.

At the general hospital, all the administrative officials are nowhere to be found. According to security officials at the gate, their offices are locked.

Meanwhile, Lagos state government has commiserated with the family of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, they have also set up a team of officials from the Lagos state ministry of health, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Lagos State Safety Commission and certified Lift and Vertical Transportation Equipment experts to investigate the cause of her death.