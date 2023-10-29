Women’s rights activists and members of the Nigerian private sector have opened conversations on driving impactful engagement that will herald the re-introduction and passage of the five gender bills at the national assembly.

The agenda of this private sector engagement by the civil society groups is to enhance social transformation and gender inclusivity.

The ultimate drive is for the passage of the five gender bills which was declined by the nineth senate.

Now with the tenth assembly already up and running, the activists believe starting early in engaging not just the lawmakers ahead but critical groups will enhance support for the project.

The Passage of the bills will ensure foreign spouses of all Nigerians enjoy equal treatment and citizenship rights under the law, that women claim their husbands’ state of origin after at least five years of marriage, occupy at least 35 per cent of political party administration, and appointive positions as well as for additional seats for them in the legislature.

the Women in Management, Business and Public Service wimbiz and

Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR, also call for widespread advocacy, collaboration and funding to create a winning strategy

These stakeholders believe that with an intentional and unrelenting approach, inclusivity and diversity will be enshrined in the polity.