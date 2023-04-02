Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has called on mothers to raise their male children to regard their female counterparts, as a way of achieving gender equality in society.

The Ondo First Lady spoke at the grand finale of the 2023 International Women’s Day celebration in the State, which took place at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure.

This event marks the end of activities lined up to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s day in a unique fashion in Ondo State, South-West Nigeria.

Women from different parts of Nigeria were present at the event.

Wife of the State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

stressed the need to educate male and female children to understand that the society belongs to every gender and none should be treated as superior to the other.

She stressed that mothers are responsible for who their male children grow to become in life, hence the need for them to give attention to their way of life.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu said she remained unapologetic for championing the cause of womanhood.

In their goodwill messages, invited guests, urged women to rise up against challenges and break barriers.

The event featured presentation by the Ondo state delegates to the 67th United Nations Conference on the Status of Women in New York.

Nigerians urged to respect Reproductive Rights of PWD’s

According to the world disability report, more than 25million Nigerians are living with disabilities and nearly half of them are women.

Stakeholders and duty bearers have been urged to be committed to the sexual reproductive and health rights of the such females living with disability, to give them a sense of belonging in the society.

In 2018 PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Discrimination Against Persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act,

The law guarantees their rights and privileges to critical services as well as prohibits all forms of discrimination and imposes fines and jail terms for any violation ranging from 100,000, 1 million naira and Six Months imprisonment

But findings from a survey conducted on 18 women ln and girls living with disabilities in Lagos Edo and the FCT show that discrimination against these were women persists as their sexual reproductive and health rights are being neglected.

The advocacy for women with disabilities initiative says personnel and institutions should show empathy with them and ensure existing services are proved to ensure their inclusivity and empowerment

Amidst efforts to support such women and build their confidence they are also urged to be informed and embrace opportunities around them.

Empowerment; Navy Officers Wives Association Trains, empowers women

The Naval Officers Wives Association has trained and empowered some women in vocational skills in Oghara, Delta State as part of it’s effort to reduce high rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

The President of the association and Wife of the Chief Naval Staff Nana Gambo while speaking at the maiden graduation of NOWA Skills Acquisition Centre at the Nigerian Navy Headquarters Logistics Command, Oghara said the group will continue to contribute it’s quota towards reducing unemployment.

It is the inaugural graduation of the NOWA Skills Acquisition Centre, Oghara Ethiope East council Area of Delta State as these women after the completion of their three months training in catering, fashion designing and Make up Artistry are ready to start their businesses

President of the Association who is represented here believes women are the most affected by the high unemployment rate and economic downturn in the country, the reason for the initiative

For the participants who are mostly women from the host community, this is an opportunity of a lifetime which will benefit them and their families

Certificates of graduation were handed to the excited beneficiaries as well as start up packs to enable them establish their businesses.