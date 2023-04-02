Three persons have been killed and several houses burnt in Obi and Otukpo Local Government areas of Benue state, following the lingering crisis over electricity supply in the area.

Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security Matters, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hemba, who spoke with newsmen in his office, condemned the killings and wanton destruction in the area, saying it was avoidable.

So far, three persons have been killed and six houses destroyed during the crisis between Obi and Otukpo Local Government areas.

The Special Adviser to Benue State Governor on Security Matters, Paul Hembe, gives a breakdown on what went wrong.

He adds mobile policemen have been deployed to the area to ensure that residents and motorists are not molested and to end the wanton destruction.

In another development, The All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State Chapter, has alleged that the incumbent Ortom administration has plans to divert Benue resources through emergency contracts and loans.

The APC Chairman in the state, Austin Agada, raised the alarm while briefing newsmen in Makurdi,

He said the party reliably gathered that the outgoing PDP led Government has embarked on emergency awards of contracts worth billions of naira.

He adds that the decision by the outgoing administration to build an airport is malevolent, malicious, and ill-timed.

A statement, signed by the Special adviser on Media and publicity, Terver Akase, says all claims by the Apc are a figment of the imagination

He demands that the All progressive congress in Benue desists from its act of sabotage and subversion against the present administration.

BANDITS ABDUCT TWO FEMALE STUDENTS FROM FEDERAL UNIVERSITY GUSAU

Two Female students of federal University Gusau, were abducted by bandits Sunday morning

The students were abducted at a rented female hostel belonging to the university outside the school, in Sabon gida village at about one o’clock Sunday morning

The bandits were said to have locked up the two civilian security guards in the hostel and collected their mobile phones before abducting the student

The students are of Microbiology Department of the university

Police authorities in Zamfara has confirmed the incident and promise to rescue the Victims

A press statement signed by the Zamfara police Spokesperson Mohammed Shehu says the command has Deployed additional troops to

Intensify search and rescue operations in the forest

The police further appealed to residents to continue to support security agencies in its quest to rid the state of crime.

TROOPS KILL 11 BANDITS IN FIREFIGHT IN BIRNIN GWARI, KADUNA

Nigerian Army Troops have neutralized at least eleven bandits during a fierce battle in Birnin Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This is in continuation of Security forces onslaught against bandits in the north west region.

The troops reportedly cleared bandit camps in Bagoma, Rema, Bugai, Dagara, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, Katakaki and Randagi communities.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained the Troops also overpowered the terrorists, killing eleven of them while few others escaped with severely gun injuries.

Items recovered from the assailants include two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, 57 rounds of ammunition while Six motorcycles belonging to the bandits were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the General Officer Commanding the One Mechanized Division and the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja for his leadership.

The governor also lauded the troops for their consistent and spirited efforts.