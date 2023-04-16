The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Ikira Bilbis Winner of the Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone.

Ikira Bilbis polled 102, 866 votes to defeat his closet rival a two term Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa who scored 91,216 Votes

Also, Candidate of the people’s Democratic Party for Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Kabiru Ahmadu has been declared winner for the Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency

Ahmadu polled 63, 589 votes to defeat the APC Candidate Garba Rikiji, a two term former speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly who is also the immediate past chief of staff to the Speaker of the House of representatives, Femi Gbajabimila who scored 52,495 votes.

Announcing the results for Senatorial and House of Representatives elections respectively, Prof. Kabiru Abdullahi and Dr. Aliyu Moyi Says having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, the PDP Candidates are declared winners of the Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone and Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency respectively

Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone and Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency elections were declared Inconclusive by INEC during the Febuary 25th National Assembly elections due to irregularities ranging from over voting, Electoral Violence among other things

Ikira Bilbis was a former minister of state for Information under the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo

Kabiru Ahmadu is a serving member of the green chamber, he was first elected in 2019 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP

