Former Governor of Sokoto state Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress APC has been declared winner of the Senatorial election for the Sokoto North Senatorial district after the collation of result of the Saturday supplementary election.

Mr Wamakko polled a total of one hundred and forty one thousand four hundred sixty eight (141,468) to defeat his closest rival Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP who garnered a total votes of one hundred and eighteen thousand, four hundred and forty five votes (118,445).

Aliyu Wamakko was first elected Senator in 2015 after he served out his tenure as the governor of Sokoto state under the platform of the APC.

He was reelected in 2019 and now defeated the Sokoto state Deputy Governor Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya to returned as senator elect for the third term.