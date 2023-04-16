Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results for the governorship supplementary election in Kebbi State.
So far, results from five local governments Birnin Kebbi, Bunza, Aliero, Maiyama and Arewa have been collated.
Birnin Kebbi LG:
Collation Officer: Dr Umar Farouk
Registered voters: 5241
Accredited voters: 2489
APC- 1,413
PDP- 978
Valid votes: 2413
Rejected votes: 73
Votes cast: 2486
Bunza LGA:
Collation Officer: Dr Zunni Aminu
Registered voters: 3801
Accredited voters: 1464
APC-603
PDP-775
Valid votes: 1400
Rejected votes: 64
Votes cast: 1464
Maiyama LG:
Collation Officer: Dr Ologe Oluwatoyin
Registered voters: 7671
Accredited voters: 3276
APC- 1,787
PDP-1,458
Valid votes: 3247
Rejected votes: 25
Votes cast: 3272
Aliero LG:
Collation Officer:Dr Hamisu Ibrahim
Registered voters: 1439
Accredited voters: 843
APC- 454
PDP- 370
Valid votes: 827
Rejected votes: 15
Votes cast: 842
Arewa LG:
Collation Officer: Dr Halima Bande
Registered voters: 1569
Accredited voters: 748
APC- 388
PDP-304
Valid votes: 712
Rejected votes: 35
Votes cast: 747
Collation of results from the remaining 15 local governments where elections were held have been adjourned to 11 am today.
