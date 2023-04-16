Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results for the governorship supplementary election in Kebbi State.

So far, results from five local governments Birnin Kebbi, Bunza, Aliero, Maiyama and Arewa have been collated.

Birnin Kebbi LG:

Collation Officer: Dr Umar Farouk

Registered voters: 5241

Accredited voters: 2489

APC- 1,413

PDP- 978

Valid votes: 2413

Rejected votes: 73

Votes cast: 2486

Bunza LGA:

Collation Officer: Dr Zunni Aminu

Registered voters: 3801

Accredited voters: 1464

APC-603

PDP-775

Valid votes: 1400

Rejected votes: 64

Votes cast: 1464

Maiyama LG:

Collation Officer: Dr Ologe Oluwatoyin

Registered voters: 7671

Accredited voters: 3276

APC- 1,787

PDP-1,458

Valid votes: 3247

Rejected votes: 25

Votes cast: 3272

Aliero LG:

Collation Officer:Dr Hamisu Ibrahim

Registered voters: 1439

Accredited voters: 843

APC- 454

PDP- 370

Valid votes: 827

Rejected votes: 15

Votes cast: 842

Arewa LG:

Collation Officer: Dr Halima Bande

Registered voters: 1569

Accredited voters: 748

APC- 388

PDP-304

Valid votes: 712

Rejected votes: 35

Votes cast: 747

Collation of results from the remaining 15 local governments where elections were held have been adjourned to 11 am today.