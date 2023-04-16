A non-governmental organisation in Lagos is giving back to the society by providing quality education for the less

privileged.

With over 20 million out of school children in Nigeria, a figure according to UNESCO, there has been an increase in

theft, kidnapping among other crimes.

A new Foundation in Lagos State is helping to reduce that number by ensuring that every child is entitled to at least basic education.

As stated in the 1999 Constitution, education is critical to move the country forward.

A Lawyer present at the occasion, Jide Ologun says the power of education is that it enlightens the mind that is why it

starts with ‘E’.

It gives the development that is needed that is the D aspect of it. It also gives you that Spirit of patriotism that will make you to respect Unity.

He noted that the more educated a society is, the more prosperous that Society is likely to become and the more peaceful it’s likely to be.

For this Foundation, they hope to give children opportunities to learn and become leaders to ensure a better Nigeria.