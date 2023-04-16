No fewer than thirty three persons have been killed by armed bandits in Runji Village, Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

Eye witnesses say the assailants who stormed the village at about 9:30 PM on Saturday were heavily armed and came in large number.

Among those killed are little children bellow the ages of 12 and 15.

More than a dozen of the slain victims were set ablaze in their houses.

Other villagers were reportedly injured in the attacks, but it is unclear how many.

At least seven houses were burnt and now some residents have packed their bags to vacate the village.

The incident comes less than two weeks after eight other persons were killed in another community in the same local government.

The remains of 33 slain victims have been buried in mass grave.