Residents Flee As Bandits Kill 32, Burn Houses, Church in Kajuru LGA

Residents of four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state have reportedly deserted their villages, after a terrorist attack which left at least 32 people killed while several others are still reportedly missing.

The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday and the affected communities include Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori all in Kajuru Local council.

The National chairman of the Adara Development Association, Awemi Maisamari, confirmed the incident in a press statement issued in Kaduna.

He explained that dozens of heavily armed bandits who stormed the villages on motorcycles, opened fire on the villagers in an operation he claims lasted for more than 4 hours and led to the death of 32 Residents.

According to him, the bandits were also supported by a helicopter who shot at fleeing locals from the air.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, the chairman also revealed that several houses including a church was razed by the terrorists while residents flee in different directions.

Some security authorities however explain that military engaged the bandits both on ground and in the air, forcing them to retreat.

This attack is an indication that Terrorists, Bandits and their collaborators are still very active in Kaduna State and need to be put on check to reduce if not completely eliminate their activities in the State and Other parts of the Country.

The issue of banditry, kidnapping and now terrorism has been one that has plagued Kaduna State for the last few years with several initiatives made to to address the issue seemingly failing one after the Other.

The constant attacks on Kaduna which is home to the headquarters of most of the Nations’ top military, paramilitary and Training institutions has left many people confused as to what can be done if this is happening in an area expected to be heavily fortified with presence of Military and Paramilitary Agencies.