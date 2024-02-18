At least Twelve persons have been killed, Seven injured and Seventeen houses razed by armed bandits who invaded Dutse Gindi community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Sources say the incident occured around 6:00am Sunday.

It was also gathered that the terrorists operated unchallenged despite the presence of the Forward Operations Base of the Military in Makyali which is close to the area.

This development comes barely one week after three persons were also killed and thirty others kidnapped in Gwada community of Igabi Local council.

Kaduna state Governor, Uba Sani who sent a delegation to Gwada community has condemned the attacks in strong terms and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to, as a matter of urgency, assist the affected communities in Kajuru and Igabi LGAs following the razing of some of their houses and valuables.

The Governor further reiterated the government’s dedication and commitment in tackling the security challenges experienced across the state.